Toledo vs. Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 19 (Take the points with CMU)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Toledo vs. Central Michigan.
Toledo has won a league-record 20 consecutive regular-season conference games in the MAC and will put that streak on the line Friday night in Mount Pleasant. Toledo is 11-6 on the year and off to a 5-0 start in MAC action and its coming off home victories over Ball State and Buffalo.
The straight-up wins are there, but Toledo has struggled for backers against the spread as a favorite this season. Can they get margin on the road?
Central Michigan had its three-game conference winning streak snapped with a 73-61 loss to Ohio University on the road. The Chippewas have also been brutal to backers this season, so who should you trust in this matchup? Here’s a best bet for Friday.
Toledo vs. Central Michigan odds, spread and total
Toledo vs. Central Michigan betting trends
- Toledo is 8-9 ATS this season
- Central Michigan is 7-9 ATS this season
- Toledo is 3-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Central Michigan is 4-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-8 in Toledo games this season
- The OVER is 6-9-1 in Central Michigan games this season
Toledo vs. Central Michigan how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 19
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: McGuirk Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Toledo record: 11-6 (5-0 MAC)
- Central Michigan record: 8-9 (3-2 MAC)
Toledo vs. Central Michigan key players to watch
Toledo
Ra’Heim Moss: The 6-foot-4 junior guard is in his third season as a starter for the Rockets and is setting career-highs in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.8) and steals (1.5). He is seventh in the MAC in scoring on an offense that averages 79.1 points per game.
Central Michigan
Brian Taylor: The fifth-year guard is in his third season with the Chippewas and is averaging 12.6 points per game. He’s also Central Michigan’s best rebounder. In the last eight games, he’s scored double-digit points in six of them and grabbed at least eight rebounds seven times.
Toledo vs. Central Michigan prediction and pick
Toledo has continued to surge in the MAC, but the numbers have been inflated toward the Rockets.
Toledo is 2-3 against the spread in conference games this season and is 0-5 in its last five games as a favorite. In recent MAC contests, Toledo failed to cover as a double-digit favorite in wins over Ball State and Buffalo.
Central Michigan’s offense is No. 297 in KenPom and struggles in most major metrics besides an average 3-point shooting percentage (33%). But the Chippewas have started to turn their season around on the offensive end, scoring 70-plus points in three of their last four games.
They’ll be up for this matchup, looking to play spoiler to Toledo’s 20-game conference winning streak. Take the points.
