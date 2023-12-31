Top NFL Picks and Predictions (Ravens, 49ers, Cardinals Among Top Bets to Make)
Breaking down some of the top picks and predictions to make for Sunday's NFL action in Week 17.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the NFL in Week 17?
I have three plays for Sunday's action -- all against the spread picks -- to consider diving into to spice up this week's games.
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Miami Dolphins
I absolutely love the Baltimore Ravens in this spot against a banged up Miami team that is just 1-3 straight up against teams over .500 this season.
The Dolphins won't have running back Raheem Mostert or wideout Jaylen Waddle in this game due to injury, significantly altering how dominant their offense is.
The Ravens come into this game with the best against the spread record in the NFL, and they showed last week against San Francisco that they may be the best team in the NFL. At home, I expect Baltimore to roll against this Dolphins squad.
San Francisco 49ers -14 vs. Washington Commanders
This is a pretty simple play for me here, especially since Washington is having issues at the quarterback position.
The Commanders have allowed the most points in the NFL this season, and they've been torched through the air. Now, they have to take on an offense that features George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey? Good luck.
San Francisco has been dominant against inferior competition all season, and I expect the team to bounce back after a home loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
Arizona Cardinals +12.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
This is a very similar spot to last week where the Philadelphia Eagles failed to cover as 12-point favorites against the New York Giants.
The Cardinals may be slightly worse defensively than the Giants, but Kyler Murray gives the team a much higher ceiling on offense.
I'm not sold on this Eagles team -- which is just 1-3 this month -- especially since its defense is just 21st in opponent yards per play. I'll take the points with Arizona.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.