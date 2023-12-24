Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for the NFL Action on Christmas Eve)
Looking to bet on the NFL on Christmas Eve? Here are some of the best bets of the week!
By Peter Dewey
It's nearly Christmas, and I have some early gifts (in the way of best bets) to hand out on Christmas Eve.
We have a LOADED NFL slate on Sunday, and there's no better way to enjoy it than by placing a few wagers to keep the action exciting on this holiday weekend. There are four plays, including a player prop, that I love for Sunday's action.
Indianapolis Colts +2.5 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts are my best bet of the week (for Sunday's games), as the team is getting points against an Atlanta team that lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.
Yes, the Falcons will be starting Taylor Heinicke (not Desmond Ridder) at quarterback, but I'm still not sold here.
The Falcons are one of the worst ATS teams in th NFL, going 4-10 through 14 games.
Meanwhile, the Colts are 9-5 against the spread and thriving on offense even with Jonathan Taylor out. If Taylor (thumb) and Michael Pittman (concussion) play in this game, Indianapolis should roll. The team has scored 27 or more points in three of the last four weeks.
Arizona Cardinals +4 vs. Chicago Bears
I love just about any team getting points against the Chicago Bears, especially after we saw them collapse in Week 15 against Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.
Kyler Murray is in a prime spot to do something he does better than most: cover the spread as a road dog.
In his career, Murray is 15-5-1 ATS as a road underdog, and he should be able to keep this game within a field goal against a Chicago team that is also outside of the playoff mix.
Dallas Cowboys Moneyline vs. Miami Dolphins
The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have both struggled when facing real contenders this season, but I like Dallas to bounce back after last wek's loss to Buffalo.
Miami is 0-3 against teams over .500 this season, and it didn’t really compete against Philly or Buffalo, losing by at least two touchdowns in each game. At least Dallas has a win over the Eagles on its resume this season.
The Dolphins also are banged up on offense with Tyreek Hill (ankle) missing Week 15. I have to bet on a Dak Prescott bounce-back game in Week 16 until this Dolphins team proves it can win against elite competition.
Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Derrick Henry had one of the worst games of his career in Week 15 against a stout Houston Texans run defense, but he is a prime bounce-back candidate in Week 16.
Prior to totaling just nine yards on 16 carries in Week 15, Henry had scored two touchdowns in each of his previous three games. He's handling a lot of carries, tallying at least 16 in four straight weeks.
Now, he gets a matchup with a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season (third most in the NFL) and 4.5 yards per carry (sixth most in the NFL).
I expect a big game from King Henry this week.
