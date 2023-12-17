Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Bet on Ravens, Bears and DeAndre Hopkins)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the Sunday action in the NFL in Week 15?
I have a few picks to help you get started, including a spread pick for the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- the Baltimore Ravens.
With just four weeks left in the regular season, teams are fighting for playoff spots and positioning in nearly every game. That should make for an exciting slate of football on Sunday.
For more Week 15 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every gameon the slate here!
Chicago Bears +3.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Joe Flacco resurgence ends here.
The Cleveland quarterback has been solid the last few weeks, but now he's down several key offensive lineman against an improved Chicago pass rush that features Montez Sweat.
The Bears are coming off a huge win over the Detroit Lions, and while the Browns are perfect against the spread as home favorites, I think they're due to a clunker in this one.
With Justin Fields playing some of the best football of his career, I love the Bears to cover on Sunday.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer
In three of the Tennessee Titans’ last four games, DeAndre Hopkins has found the end zone, and he's got a favorable matchup to do it again on Sunday.
There’s no doubt that DHop is one of the favorite targets on Will Levis, and he gets a little revenge game against his former team on Sunday. The Houston Texans have allowed the fourth most net yards per pass attempt in the NFL this season.
Hopkins has at least five targets in every game this season, including 12 in each of his last two games. I expect him to be heavily involved in this one.
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
I love the Baltimore Ravens in this game, as Jacksonville is stumbling into this matchup and sitting at 0-2 against the spread as a home underdog.
I have a hard time backing the Jaguars after watching them lose to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco in consecutive weeks, and the team's defense is going to have a much harder time slowing down Lamar Jackson and company.
I'll lay the 3.5 points with Baltimore.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.