Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (3 Totals Bets for Friday Night)
There's no better way to end the week then by betting on some NHL action on a Friday night.
There are three games set to take place which means I have a bet locked in for each of them. The game of the night is a Western Conference showdown between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Sabres vs. Blue Jackets OVER 6.5 (-122)
- Blackhawks team total UNDER 2.5 (-176)
- Wild vs. Oilers UNDER 6.5 (+104)
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets prediction
The Sabres and Blue Jackets are two middling teams who lean more towards offense than defense which is a recipe for tonight being a high-scoring affair. The Blue Jackets have been horrific defensively of late, ranking 25th in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games.
Meanwhile, both teams rank inside the top half of the league in 5-on-5 expected goals for.
I'll sit back and root for goals in this one.
Jets vs. Blackhawks prediction
It's tough to figure out how to bet on games involving the Blackhawks because they are truly the worst team in the NHL so it's tough to justify a bet on them but it's also not the most exciting bet to lay -250 odds on their opponent.
Tonight, the answer should be obvious. We should all take the team total UNDER for Chicago. They are the worst offense in the NHL, averaging a measly 1.7 goals per 60 minutes over their last 25 games and now they take on arguably the best defensive team in the league. The Jets have allowed just 2.06 goals per 60 minutes, which leads the NHL.
I'd be shocked if the Blackhawks find the back of the net three times tonight.
Wild vs. Oilers prediction
I've been trying to find the right time to bet the UNDER in Wild games this season and tonight may signal exactly that. The Wild are sixth in expected goals against over their last 25 games and whereas most people think of offense when they think of the Oilers, Edmonton ranks seventh in expected goals against per 60 minutes.
With the UNDER 6.5 set as plus-money, I'll take a shot on the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
