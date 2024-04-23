Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Avalanche to Even Series vs. Jets)
Breaking down the best NHL bets to wager on for Tuesday night including Game 2 between the Avalanche and Jets.
The NHL Playoffs have delivered beyond expectations through the first few days and we have another loaded slate of games set for Tuesday night.
The Rangers, Panthers, Jets, and Canucks are all looking to take a 2-0 series lead on their home ice tonight. Can they get it done? Let's dive into my best bet for each matchup.
If you want to bet on the NHL Playoffs, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Rangers -1.5 (+104) vs. Capitals
- Panthers -178 vs. Lightning
- Avalanche -110 vs. Jets
- Predators +136 vs. Canucks
Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers covered the -1.5 puck line in Game 1 so we're going back to well and placing the identical bet in Game 2. The Rangers didn't statistically dominate as I would have expected, but they still found ways to get the job done.
The Capitals had just 2.3 expected goals in Game 1 and it's going to be tough to hang with New York when they have Igor Shesterkin in net if you're not creating more high-danger scoring chances. I'll back New York to take a 2-0 in comfortable fashion once again.
Lightning vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Florida Panthers squeaked by 3-2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 but they played better than the final score showed, sporting an expected goals of 4.12-2.67. Throughout the regular season, the Panthers were a truly elite team while the Lightning were a middling squad.
Yes, they went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, but they've lost some depth, gotten older, and Andrei Vasilevskiy took a step back this season with a .900 save percentage.
I'll go back to betting on the Panthers for the second-straight game.
Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
This is the one game where I'm going to flip my bet from Game 1 to Game 2. I was on the right side betting on the Jets in the opening game of the series, but despite the Avalanche losing, I'm going to flip and take Colorado tonight.
The Avs statistically dominated the opening game with an expected goals of 4.21-1.96 while creating eight more high-danger scoring chances than the Jets. Of course, Colorado's kryptonite is their weak goaltending, which could cost them again tonight, but I can't look past the advanced metrics that tell the true story of Game 1.
I'll back the Avs to even the series.
Predators vs. Canucks Prediction and Pick
I'm going to bet on the Predators again in Game 2 despite losing the opening game. I agree that the Canucks are rightful favorites, but I don't think they should be as favored as they are in this game. The expected goals for Game 1 was 2.76-2.59, the closest margin amongst all eight series this round.
This game is closer to a coin flip than the odds indicate. I'll back the Preds as underdogs tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!