Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Back Wild as Underdogs vs. Golden Knights)
We have a week to go in the NHL regular season before the playoff field is set and we can start watching and betting on playoff hockey.
I have bets locked in for three games and all three plays are at plus-money, so if you're looking for a little bit of bang for your buck today, you've come to the right place.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
NHL Best Bets Today
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+130) vs. Blues
- Wild +145 vs. Golden Knights
- Anaheim +125 vs. Flames
Hurricanes vs. Blues prediction
If you've been reading my articles you know I've been saying the St. Louis Blues are one of the most overvalued teams in the betting market. Even now when they're significant home underdogs to the Carolina Hurricanes, I still don't think they're priced right. In my opinion, they should be +200 or longer, so we're going to take the Canes to win and cover the puck line.
Heading into today's game, the Blues are 30th in CORSI% and 28th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. The Hurricanes lead the NHL in both of those categories.
This game could turn into a blowout in a hurry.
Wild vs. Golden Knights prediction
The Minnesota Wild are likely going to miss the playoffs, but they've been playing better of late than you may think. For example, they're 10th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, slightly ahead of the Golden Knights who rank 12th in that stat.
Vegas is expected to go with Logan Thompson inbetween the pies tonight and he has an unimpressive .908 save percentage since the start of March. That should make us less concerned with the fact the Wild are opting to start Marc-Andre Fleury.
I'll take a shot on the Wild as road underdogs.
Flames vs. Ducks prediction
When there are teams who fail to live up to high expectations, they tend to implode when they near the end of the season and that's what I'm banking on today with the Calgary Flames when they hit the road to take on the Anaheim Ducks are road favorites.
That theory holds true when you look at the Flames' 2-8 record in their last 10 games. There's nothing to like about how they've played and even if the Ducks are a worse overall team, their young players will continue to play their hardest while the veterans for the Flames are already looking at the offseason.
Dustin Wolf is expected to start for the Flames tonight and he has an abysmal .896 save percentage on the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!