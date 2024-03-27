Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Bruins to beat Lighting in Tampa Bay)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Wednesday night's NHL action including the Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
There are only two games set to take place on Wednesday night, but one of them is a pivotal showdown in the Atlantic Division.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the second of two games. The Bruins in the middle of a battle with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the division. Boston currently holds a two-point lead but have played one more game than the Panthers.
Meanwhile, the Lightning are in a battle with the Maple Leafs for the No. 3 spot in the division. Tampa Bay currently sits four points behind Toronto so a win tonight will go a long way in closing the gap.
I'm going to break down my best bets for tonight's two games. Let's dive into it.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Sabres -135 vs. Senators
- Bruins +102 vs. Lightning
Senators vs. Sabres prediction
The Ottawa senators have had a ton of offensive issues lately. Over their last 25 games, they're just 26th in shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on 9.35% of shots. As a result, the Sens have scored just 2.83 goals per 60 minutes while also sporting a goal differential of -0.47 goals per 60 minutes.
The Sabres' have also been getting some great goaltending lately from Ukko-Pekka Luukonen. He has a stellar .925 save percentage since January 1st. His play paired with the Sens' brutal shooting should add up for a home win for the Sabres tonight.
Bruins vs. Lightning prediction
The Lightning have a solid 15-8-2 record over their last 25 games but their metrics aren't as promising. They rank 21st in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over that span while also ranking just 30th in 5-on-5 expected goals.
Their biggest strength has been their power play, which leads the league with a PP% of 29.03%. Now, they take on a Bruins team with a top 10 penalty kill. They rank seventh in PK% at 82.11%. That's going to be enough to slow down this Lightning offense and give Boston some value at +102 odds.
