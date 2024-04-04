Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Hurricanes to win vs. Bruins)
We're in the final two-weeks stretch of the NHL regular season and tonight's slate of games promises to be a good one.
As always, I have three bets locked in for Thursday night's action, including a play for the Eastern Conference showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins.
If you want to tail these plays, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you wan your first $5 wager!
NHL Best Bets Today
- Hurricanes -150 vs. Bruins
- Lightning vs. Canadiens UNDER 6.5 (-118)
- Predators -1.5 (+130) vs. Blues
Bruins vs. Hurricanes prediction
The Carolina Hurricanes have been the best team in hockey over the past two months. In each team's last 25 games, they lead the league in both CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage per 60 minutes of play.
The Bruins, have succeeded largely due to good shooting and goaltending, but have their hands full in Carolina tonight. They're 28th in CORSI% and 12th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage which tells me continued regression is incoming for Boston.
I'm not afraid to back the Hurricanes as home favorites tonight.
Lightning vs. Canadiens prediction
The Tampa Bay Lightning has been a UNDER bettors' dream during 5-on-5 play lately. Over their last 25 games, they're 29th in 5-on-5 expected goals for per 60 minutes and eighth in 5-on-5 expected goals against per 60 minutes. Considering the Canadiens are scoring just 2.73 goals per 60 minutes over the same time period, which ranks 26th in the NHL, I think we're going to see a defensive affair in this Atlantic Division showdown.
Blues vs. Predators prediction
The St. Louis Blues continue to be the most baffling team in hockey. They somehow have a winning record over their last 25 games despite ranking 27th in CORSI% and 26th in expected goals percentage. I won't stand for this foolishness any longer so I'll back the Preds on the puck line.
The Predators are the far superior team and actually rank fifth in the league in expected goals percentage and only the Maple Leafs and Rangers are scoring more goals per 60 minutes than them.
I'll back Nashville to win big on its home ice tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!