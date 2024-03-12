Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet on Panthers vs. Stars)
NHL continues Tuesday night with a slate of 10 games across the league.
There are some intriguing matchups set to take place as well, including a potential Stanley Cup Final preview between the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The Panthers are 8-2 in their last 10 games and now they hold the best record in the NHL with 92 points. Can they stay hot tonight in Dallas?
I have three bets locked in for tonight with one of them being the Panthers to outduel the Stars. Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Sabres -122 vs. Red Wings
- Panthers -102 vs. Stars
- Kraken +124 vs. Golden Knights
Red Wings vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick
I will continue to fade the Detroit Red Wings almost every time they hit the ice until I feel the odds reflect a more accurate depiction of their ability and I don't feel they do that quite yet. They enter tonight ranking 26th in CORSI% and 31st in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games.
Meanwhile, the Sabres are 11th and 18th in those respective stats, yet are just slight home favorites against the overperforming Red Wings. That means there's some solid betting value on Buffalo in tonight's Atlantic Division showdown.
Panthers vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
The may only be one team that I'd not bet on the Florida Panthers as underdogs against and the Dallas Stars aren't them. In my opinion, the Panthers are the second best team in the NHL next to only the Edmonton Oilers. They rank second in CORSI% and third in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games.
The Panthers' goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, has been arguably the best goalie in the league since the start of 2024, sporting a save percentage of .929 in 19 games in that stretch. I'll back him and the Panthers to get the job done tonight.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Prediction and Pick
The Vegas Golden Knights loaded up at the trade deadline, but I'm still not completely convinced we should start treating them as the team they were last season. They rank just 26th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games and are 12-11-2 in that stretch.
The Kraken are 16th in that stat with a 13-10-2 record in those games so with them set as betting underdogs on their home ice tonight, I'll back Seattle.
