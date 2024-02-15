Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Devils will take down Kings)
The NHL is firmly in the second half of its season as teams across the league jockey for positioning in the race for the playoffs.
I've taken a bit of time off from betting on the NHL with last week's Super Bowl, but it's time to get back to it and hope my luck starts to turn around. I have three bets locked in for tonight and I'm praying to Gamblor the Gambling God that I can get back in the green.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Panthers vs. Sabres UNDER 6.5 (-120)
- Devils -110 vs. Kings
- Maple Leafs -155 vs. Flyers
Panthers vs. Sabres prediction
The Florida Panthers are an UNDER bettors dream so any time they're playing in a game with a 6.5 total, I'm going to take the UNDER. They lead the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games at 2.07 per 60 minutes while also allowing just 1.86 actual goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
Offensively, both teams have struggled to find the back of the net. Over their last 25 games they're 20th and 22nd in shooting percentage. I expect a low-scoring affair tonight.
Kings vs. Devils prediction
The Devils have been a great team by most analytics in every area except for goaltending. Luckily, they're starting the better of their two goalies tonight in Nico Daws, who sports a save percentage of .906 on the year and has looked strong in two-straight starts.
It's going to help them out tonight that they host a Kings team who has been on an abysmal stretch of shooting. The Kings are 31st in shooting percentage of their lst 25 games, finding the back of the net on just 7.44% of their shots on goals.
I'll back the Devils in a pick'em tonight.
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs prediction
I've bet against the Maple Leafs a ton this season, but I don't think this is one of those spots. In fact, I think now is a great time to bet on them as home favorites. The Philadelphia Flyers are a candidate for regression in the second half of the season.
The Flyers are just 20th in expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, well below the Maple Leafs who are seventh over that same stretch of games. Much like the Kings who I wrote about earlier in this article, the Flyers have struggled to find the back of the net, ranking 29th in shooting percentage in their last 25 games.
I'll lay the juice on Toronto as a home favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
