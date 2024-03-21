Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Devils will Upset Jets)
March Madness starts today but does that mean we're going to ignore every other sport? Absolutely not. There are plenty of NHL games set to take place tonight so if you want to join me in getting a bit of a hockey sweat on, I have some picks for you to tail (or fade).
NHL Best Bets Today
- Senators -130 vs. Blues
- Devils +105 vs. Jets
- Predators vs. Panthers UNDER 6 (+100)
Blues vs. Senators Prediction and Pick
From an analytics perspective, the St. Louis Blues are the worst team in the NHL over the past 25 games, ranking dead last in the league in CORSI% and expected goals percentage. Now, they're only slight underdogs on the road so we should feel comfortable backing the Senators as home favorites.
The Senators continue to be a middling team, including ranking 17th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. That's good enough to back them at -130 against the lowly Blues.
Jets vs. Devils Prediction and Pick
The Winnipeg Jets may have peaked a bit too early and have regressed a little bit in recent weeks. Over their last 25 games, they're just 15th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage while also ranking 27th in 5-on-5 shooting percentage. Not only are they struggling between the blue lines, but their shooting numbers have fallen off a cliff as well.
The Devils have been a great team all season but their goaltending struggled. They've recently acquired Jake Allen, who has had a .946 save percentage in his three starts with New Jersey. Let's hope that continues tonight.
Predators vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Few teams have allowed as few goals as the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators over their last 25 games. The Panthers have allowed the second fewest in the NHL over that stretch at 2.13 and the Predators have allowed the eighth fewest goals in that span at 2.7 per 60 minutes.
The Preds are opting for their backup goaltender tonight, Kevin Lankinen, which could cause some issues, but he has had two-straight solid starts so if we can keep that momentum going tonight, this is a great bet at plus-money.
