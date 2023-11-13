Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Don't Lose Faith in Oilers)
BetSided's Iain MacMillan breaks down his favorite bets in the NHL on Monday, Nov. 13.
It's a short NHL slate on Monday night with just two games set to take place.
That means I have a pick locked in for both games, one of which is on the Edmonton Oilers who have a inexplicable 3-9-1 record on the year. They're coming off a 4-1 win against the Kraken and I think they'll continue to get right tonight when they host the Islanders.
Best NHL Picks for Today
- Oilers -170 vs. Islanders
- Avalanche -145 at Kraken
Oilers -170 vs. Islanders
The Oilers somehow someway are sitting at 3-9-1 despite being one of the best teams in the league when it comes to metrics. For example, when you look at their 5-on-5 numbers they rank second in CORSI% (57.91%) and first in expected goal differential per 60 minutes at +0.89.
That's a stark difference compared to their actual 5-on-5 goal differential per 60 minutes of -0.89. I refuse to believe those types of numbers will continue. They're playing way too well to be 3-9-1.
Better goaltending and better shooting is going to be the key to them turning their season around, and I think their win on Saturday will help them carry some momentum into tonight. I'll back them as home favorites against a very average Islanders team.
Avalanche -145 at Kraken
The Colorado Avalanche are an elite team in the NHL this season. In 5-on-5 play, they rank third in CORSI%, well above the Kraken who come in at 17th. They're also third in expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at +0.62, while the Kraken are at -0.6 in that stat.
The only thing holding the Kraken back has been poor goaltending, but I expect the likes of Alexander Georgiev to turn things around sooner rather than later.
I'll back the Avs as road favorites tonight.
