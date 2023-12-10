Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Expect Plenty of Goals in Devils vs. Oilers)
There are plenty of NHL games scheduled for Sunday, including a potential barn burner between the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers.
If you're looking to bet on some puck, you've come to the right place. I once again have three bets place for today's slate.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Devils vs. Oilers OVER 7 (-105)
- Kings +105 vs. Rangers
- Blackhawks +140 vs. Capitals
Devils vs. Oilers prediction
Strap in folks, because we could see a ton of goals in this game. These are two of the most high-powered offenses the NHL has to offer. The Oilers lead the league in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals per 60 minutes at 3.27, while the Devils come in at fifth at 2.87.
It's not just 5-on-5 that they thrive in. These are also two of the most dangerous powerplays in the league as well. New Jersey ranks first in powerplay percentage at 34.15% and the Oilers are in fourth at 27.38%.
All signs point to this being an offensive affair. Even with the total set at the high mark of 7.0, I'll take the OVER.
Pick: OVER 7 (-105)
Kings vs. Rangers prediction
I firmly believe the Los Angeles Kings are the best team in the NHL, so I won't hesitate to back them any time they're set as underdogs. They're second in the league in adjusted 5-on-5 CORSI% and first in expected goal differential.
The Rangers are a great squad as well, but a lot of their success comes from special teams play, ranking third in power play. They won't be able to use that to their advantage tonight when they take on the Kings' second-ranked penalty kill.
Give me Los Angeles as a short underdog.
Pick: Kings +105
Capitals vs. Blackhawks prediction
The Washington Capitals continue to get priced in the betting market as if they're a lot better than they are. They're 29th in adjusted 5-on-5 CORSI% and 26th in expected goal percentage.
It's not like their special teams make up for their lack of electricity during 5-on-5 play either. In fact, they have the worst power play in the league, scoring just 8.57% of the time they have a man advantage.
They shouldn't be this big of road favorites against any team in the league. I'll back Chicago as a home 'dog.
Pick: Blackhawks +140
