Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Golden Knights strong underdog option vs. Devils)
It's a new week of NHL action as we enter the second half of the 2023-24 season.
There are some top teams playing tonight, including an intriguing showdown between the defending champs, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the New Jersey Devils.
I have three bets locked in for tonight's slate, so let's not waste any time and jump into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Golden Knights +105 vs. Devils
- Panthers -125 vs. Predators
- Kings -1.5 (-140) vs. Sharks
Golden Knights vs. Devils prediction
I simply don't understand why the Golden Knights are set as underdogs in this game, so I won't hesitate to bet on them. I don't care who the Devils are playing against, I can't back the Devils as favorites with Vitek Vanecek in net. He enters the game with an abysmal .885 save percentage, which isn't going to fare well against the defending champs.
The Golden Knights have also been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL over their last 25 games, ranking seventh in expected goals against per 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play.
Give me Vegas as an underdog.
Panthers vs. Predators prediction
Based on virtually every metric you look at, the Panthers are the far superior team to the Predators. They're second in the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, whereas the Predators come in at 11th in that stat over the same time frame.
Nashville has also had some shooting issues this season. The Preds rank 24th in shooting percentage over their last 25 games, finding the back of the net on just 9.22% of their shots on goal.
Give me the Panthers to get the job done on the road.
Sharks vs. Kings prediction
This game is a matchup between arguably the best team in the NHL and arguably the worst team in the NHL. The Kings are inside the top five in virtually every single metrics you want to look at while the Sharks are in the bottom two, alongside the Blackhawks.
With the Kings at home, I won't hesitate to back them on the puck line to win this game by at least two goals.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
