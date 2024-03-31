Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Ducks vs. Canucks)
There's just one game on the NHL schedule for Easter Sunday and it's a Pacific Division showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.
These teams are at opposite ends of the standings. The Canucks hold a four-point lead on the division while the Ducks are ahead of only the San Jose Sharks, spoting almost half the points of Vancouver.
That means the odds for the game are understandably lopsided which makes it tricky to figure out how to bet on it. That's where I come in. I'm going to break down how to bet on this lopsided affair.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Ducks vs. Canucks UNDER 6 (+100)
Ducks vs. Canucks prediction
Instead of betting on the Canucks as a massive -520 favorite or betting on the Ducks at +385 with little hope to win, we're going to take a look at the total and bet the UNDER. Both teams have struggled to find the back of the net compared to their expected numbers of late.
For example, the Canucks have an expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play of 2.58 but are only scoring an actual 2.46 goals per 60 minutes during that stretch. The Ducks' numbers are even more exaggerated, with their actual goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play sitting at 1.57 compared to an expected goals of 2.0.
It's not the most exciting bet to cheer on today, but it's the correct bet. We're going to root for defense and goaltending in this Pacific Division showdown.
