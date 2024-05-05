Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 1)
After watching my Toronto Maple Leafs lose yet another Game 7, I'm not exactly in a hockey-watching mood, but I said I'd bet on every single NHL game so I'm sticking to it.
With one game left to go in the opening round, I'm sitting at 24-19 for +0.92 units. Let's see if we can end Round 1 on a high note and start Round 2 off strong. Let's dive into my plays for Sunday's two games.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Hurricanes -110 vs. Rangers
- Stars -145 vs. Golden Knights
Hurricanes vs. Rangers prediction
Despite the Rangers winning the President's Trophy, I firmly believe the Hurricanes are the better team and oddsmakers seem to agree. Despite sweeping the capitals, the Rangers had an expected goal differential of just +0.44 per 60 minutes, which ranked sixth amongst all teams in the opening round.
They're going to need to play much better to compete with the Hurricanes, who had a +0.83 expected goal differential per 60 minutes against the Islanders.
The Hurricanes led the NHL in 5-on-5 CORSI% during the regular season and ranked second in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. The Rangers have an advantage on special teams, but as long as this game is played at even strength, the 'Canes are the better team. I'll Carolina to win Game 1 in New York.
Golden Knights vs. Stars prediction
Despite this series going all seven games, the Dallas Stars have been the far better team. They have an expected goals percentage of +1.0 per 60 minutes of play, the third most amongst all teams in the opening round.
The Golden Knights have done well to scratch and claw their way through this series, but I'm going to trust the metrics which tell me the Stars have been the better team.
