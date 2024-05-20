Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7)
The Battle of Canada comes down to Game 7 tonight with a berth in the Western Conference Final on the line. The Edmonton Oilers evened the series up at 3-3 with heroic Game 6 win on Saturday night and now the series heads back to Vancouver for a winner-take-all showdown.
Can Connor McDavid and company get the job done or will the Cinderella story Canucks keep their dreams of a Stanley Cup alive?
Let's dive into my best bet for tonight's big game.
NHL Best Bet Today
- Oilers vs. Canucks OVER 5.5 (-120)
Oilers vs. Canucks Prediction and Pick
Despite the total being set at 6.5 for the majority of this series, it was dropped down to 5.5 for Game 7. Whether it's a mix of the UNDER hitting in three-straight games or if it's due to Game 7s usually being low-scoring affairs, the sportsbooks are presenting us with an opportunity I can't pass up.
The Oilers have been the best offensive team all season and that has remained true for the most part in this series, creating an average of 11.49 high-danger scoring opportunities per game. The Canucks have also stayed true to their regular season-selves, rocking the highest shooting percentage in the second round of the playoffs, scoring on 13.64% of their shots on goal.
Most importantly, neither goalie gives me confidence in tonight's game. Stuart Skinner has a career save percentage in the playoffs of .882, including a save percentage in this current postseason of .881.
Arturs Silovs have the Canucks has come back down to earth as well, allowing at least three goals in five of the six games in this series. As a result, his save percentage in this postseason has dropped to .898.
I don't know who's going to be the last Canadian team standing, but what I do know is we could be an for an offensive shootout tonight. I'll sit back and root for goals by taking the OVER 5.5.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-120)
