Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Oilers vs. Stars Game 2)
The NHL Playoffs continue tonight with Game 2 in the Western Conference Final.
The Edmonton Oilers squeaked by the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 1 and now the two teams will face-off in Dallas again tonight. If the Oilers win again, they'll take a commanding 2-0 lead back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Monday.
Puck drop tonight is set for 8 pm et.
Let's dive into my best bet for the game.
The odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Oilers vs. Stars Prediction
This series is going to come down to the play of the Oilers' goaltender, Stuart Skinner. If he can continue to play like he did in Game 1 when he stopped 31-of-33 shots on goal, the Oilers will be tough to beat. With that being said, a career save percentage in the playoffs of .885 and a save percentage in this postseason of .888 tell me that this won't last.
Stars fans and betters should be encouraged by Dallas winning teh expected goals battle in the first game, 2.78-2.63. so they're certainly playing well enough to win tonight's Game 2.
There's enough there to support the Stars evening up the series tonight.
Pick: Stars -135
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!