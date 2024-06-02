Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Stars vs. Oilers Game 6)
One spot in the Stanley Cup Final has been secured as the Florida Panthers eliminated the New York Rangers in six games. They'll potentially find out their opponent on Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars face off in Game 6 of their Western Conference Final.
The Oilers take a 3-2 series lead back to Edmonton and can end it with a win tonight. If the Stars manage to get the victory, we'll get a Game 7 back in Dallas on Tuesday.
So, how should we handle tonight's showdown from a betting perspective? That's the question I'm here to answer.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best NHL Bet Today
- Oilers -140 vs. Stars
Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction
The Oilers have taken this series over the past few games and have turned into the significantly better team. Through the first five games, the Oilers have an expected goal differential of +0.82 per 60 minutes of play.
My biggest concern about backing the Oilers has been their goaltender, Stuart Skinner, but the Stars have failed to create any type of consistent scoring opportunities against him. The Stars are averaging only 8.99 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes of play. Even though they're playing against a subpar goaltender, that's not enough offensive production to take advantage of it.
If the Oilers keep up this level of play on both ends of the ice, they're going to put this series away tonight and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Pick: Oilers -140
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!