Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Hurricanes Continue to Push for Sweep vs. Islanders)
NHL Playoff action continues tonight with two games set to take place in the Eastern Conference.
I went 1-2 with my picks last night after the Oilers failed to complete the comeback, eventually losing in overtime to the Kings. After betting on every single game so far this postseason, I sit at 10-7 for +1.59 units.
Let's see if we can get back to our winning ways tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers +100 vs. Lightning
- Hurricanes -160 vs. Islanders
Panthers vs. Lightning Prediction
I went into this series believing the Panthers were the superior team and my opinion has only been supported through the first two games. Not only are they up 2-0 in the series, but the Panthers have an expected goal differential of +1.77.
How much of a home ice advantage do the Lightning have against a fellow Florida team? Maybe not so much, which is why I'm not scared to back the Panthers as underdogs tonight with a chance to go up 3-0 on the series.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Prediction
This series has proven to be one of the biggest mismatches of the NHL Playoffs. The Hurricanes have a mind-boggling CORSI% of 68.4, recording 99 more shot attempts than the Islanders so far this series. That is not a typo, the Islanders have only had 85 shot attempts through the first two games, with just 46 of them reaching the goaltender.
The Hurricanes have also posted an average expected goal differential of +2.48 per 60 minutes of play. This bet is a no-brainer.
