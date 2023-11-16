Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (It's Time to Take a Shot on Sharks)
We got back on track a bit in the NHL last night after some recent losing days, barely missing out on the 3-0 sweep due to the Islanders falling apart and blow two separate two-goal leads against the Canucks.
We press on today and I have three bets locked in for Thursday night action.
Best NHL Picks for Today
- Devils vs. Penguins OVER 6.5 (-130)
- Flames -140 vs. Canucks
- Sharks +172 vs. Blues
Devils vs. Penguins prediction
This is the easiest bet on the board for me in the NHL tonight. These are two of the best offensive teams in the NHL this season. If you take a look at 5-on-5 score & venue adjusted expected goals, the Penguins sit in first at 3.23 and the Devils come in at fourth at 2.98.
Both teams have had trouble finding the back of the net at times this season, but they're creating enough opportunities that the goals are going to come. They're second and sixth in high-danger scoring chances per game.
I'll take the OVER.
Flames vs. Canucks prediction
I hate the Vancouver Canucks with a burning passion of one million suns. They are by far the luckiest team in the NHL and somehow continue to find ways to win games despite being a completely average team at best. I've lost enough money betting against them this season but instead of stopping that, I'm going to continue to bet against them until I'm proven correct.
The stat called "PDO" which combines shooting percentage and save percentage is looked at by some as the "luck" stat. The Canucks lead the entire NHL in this stat at 1.073, which is first by a mile. The next closest team is the Bruins at 1.041.
I will continue to fade Vancouver.
Sharks vs. Blues prediction
The Blues are in a similar position as the Canucks, but to not as extreme of a level. They're sixth in the league in PDO but 23rd in expected goal differential and 30th in CORSI%. If it wasn't for their strong play by Jordan Binnington, they wouldn't have near as good of a record.
The Sharks are a disgustingly bad team, there's no denying it, but they have to win at least a few games, right?! As sizable underdogs at home against an overperforming Blues team, this might be the time to take a shot on the Sharks.
