Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Jets will upset Canucks in Vancouver)
The NHL Trade Deadline is in the books. Teams have either bought in on making a run at the Stanley Cup or have thrown in the towel and traded expendable players for a return. That means we are now officially in the final stretch of the regular season.
There are plenty of games set to take place across the league tonight, so let's place some bets on the action. I have three wagers locked in that I'll break down in just a moment.
Before I do that, let me tell you about this promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account will receive a sweat-free bet on DraftKings up to $1,000!
Bet on the NHL at DraftKings now!
NHL Best Bets Today
- Jets +122 vs. Canucks
- Golden knights -175 vs. Red Wings
- Stars/Kings UNDER 6 (-105)
Jets vs. Canucks prediction
All season I have wrote about how the Vancouver Canucks success has been largely due to an extremely high and unsustainable shooting percentage. Well, the regression may be finally showing its teeth as they've gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Tonight, they host the Jets in a matchup in which a high shooting percentage isn't going to save them.
Not only are the Jets one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, but their goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, is putting together another Vezina-worthy season with a .922 save percentage.
I'll take a shot on the Jets to pull off the upset on the road tonight.
Red Wings vs. Golden Knights prediction
Project "fade the Red Wings" continues tonight when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second half of a back-to-back after getting shut out in Arizona on Friday night. They continue to be bottom five in a lot of key metrics including CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage.
The Golden Knights loaded up at the dead line so despite a slow stretch in the middle of the season, don't be surprised if they get hot in the final month of regular season play.
Stars vs. Kings prediction
The UNDER in this game is a no-brainer. Both of these teams have been top defensive squads in the NHL at some point this season. While the Kings haven't played the best hockey in their own end of late, their lack of shooting offensively keeps them as a strong UNDER option.
In fact, the Kings are scoring just 1.95 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play over their last 25 games, which is the third worst mark in the NHL. That, paired with the defense of the Stars, should be this game a low-scoring affair.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!