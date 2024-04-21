Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Predators will Upset Canucks in Game 1)
The NHL Playoffs are officially underway and there's four more Game 1s set to take place on Sunday. Strap in, because we have action going on throughout the day starting with a 12:30 pm et puck drop between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers and then ending with a game between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks starting at 10:00 pm et.
In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet for all four games. Let's dive into it.
If you want to bet on the NHL Playoffs, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers -170 vs. Lightning
- Rangers -1.5 (+122) vs. Capitals
- Jets -110 vs. Avalanche
- Predators +126 vs. Canucks
Lightning vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Tampa Bay Lightning may be in over their head in this year's edition of the Battle of Florida. They ranked just 18th in the NHL in expected goals percentage this season and now they have to face arguably the best version of the Panthers we've seen in some time. Florida ranked second in CORSI% and FENWICK% and have gotten great play from their goaltenders.
It may be tempting to back the Lightning as underdogs, but don't let their recent Stanley Cup wins fool you, the Panthers are the far superior team and will prove it in Game 1.
Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Washington Capitals may be the worst playoff team I've seen in the past decade of the NHL. I typically don't like betting on puck lines, especially in the playoffs, but it's warranted in this spot. They ranked near the bottom of the NHL in most advanced metrics while sporting the third worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference at -37.
The Rangers' firepower is too strong and their play on special teams is going to drown a Capitals team that doesn't belong in the postseason this year.
Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Connor Hellebuyck alone makes the Winnipeg Jets a fierce contender in the playoffs. He is the run away favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender and we all know by now that an elite goalie can drag a team throughout the postseason.
This year's version of the Avalanche isn't close to as dominant as the versions we've seen in years past and they come into the playoffs ranking below the Jets in several key metrics. With the Jets playing at home in Game 1, I'll back Winnipeg to get the job done.
Predators vs. Canucks Prediction and Pick
The Nashville Predators are coming into the playoffs playing some of their best hockey of the season, ranking inside the top five in both CORSI% and expected goals percentage. The Canucks dominanted early in the season due to an unsustainably high-shooting percentage and now they look vulnerable now that they've regressed in that area.
I love the Preds as underdogs in Vancouver against the Canucks in the opening game of the series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!