Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Rangers Will Upset Panthers in Game 3)
The New York Rangers were in danger of losing both home games to start the Eastern Conference Final but managed to beat the Florida Panthers in overtime in Game 2.
Now, the series heads to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. Can the Rangers win on the road or will the Panthers re-claim the series lead?
Let's dive into my best bet for the game.
NHL Best Bet Today
- Rangers +130 vs. Panthers
Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction
If the games and the series as a whole were set as a pick'em, I'd back the Panthers. With that being said, the Rangers continue to bet bigger underdogs than I believe they should be therefore I'll continue to back New York.
Through their first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers were analytically the better team, sporting an average expected goal differential of +0.32 per 60 minutes of play. That, paired with strong play from Igor Shesterkin, leads me to think this series, as well as Game 3, is closer than the odds seem to indicate.
Segei Bobrovksy has a save percentage of .939 through the first two games. If he keeps up that level of play, the Panthers are going to be tough to beat, but considering the Rangers were one of the best shooting teams in the regular season, I wouldn't bank on that happening.
There's value on the Rangers at +130 odds.
Pick: Rangers +130
