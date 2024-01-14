Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Red Wings Strong Upset Candidate vs. Maple Leafs)
There are just two games in the NHL on Sunday, but that's not going to stop me from locking in a bet for each of them.
The day gets started with a 1 pm et showdown in the Metropolitan Division between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers and then we'll be treated to an Atlantic Division matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 pm et.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Rangers -1.5 (+110) vs. Capitals
- Red Wings +164 vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Rangers prediction
If there's one team I'd recommend fading in the second half of the season, it's the Washington Capitals.
So far this season they have somehow grinded to a 20-14-6 record despite ranking 30th in both CORSI% and FENWICK% along with 29th in expected goals percentage during adjusted 5-on-5 play. It's not like their special teams are good either, sporting the 28th-best power play in the NHL.
Unless they miraculously start playing much better hockey, their record is going to fall off a cliff and they're going to suffer through a rough stretch from now until April. I'll gladly fade them today by backing the Rangers on the puck line.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs prediction
All you need to know for this game is the Maple Leafs are expecting to play Ilya Samsonov in net. He was already waived by the team and sent down to the minors, but with Joseph Woll still sidelined with an injury, they have to put someone else in need to give Martin Jones some rest.
That leaves Samsonov with his abysmal .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals against average, or Dennis Hildeby who would be making his NHL debut, as their goaltending options. No matter which they go with, the Maple Leafs are in a terrible spot here in the second game of a back-to-back.
In no way should they be favored by this much, no matter who they're playing. I'll take a shot on the Red Wings as underdogs.
