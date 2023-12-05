Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Tonight (Kings Win Big vs. Blue Jackets)
We took a small step back last night, going 1-2, but all as good as we continue to march on the NHL. Not every night can be a winning night and we avoided the 0-3 reverse sweep by cashing an easy UNDER in Hurricanes vs. Jets.
Let's move on to Tuesday night's slate and I once again have three plays locked in.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Kings -1.5 (+114) vs. Blue Jackets
- Sharks +1.5 (+105) vs. Islanders
- Devils -105 vs. Canucks
Kings vs. Blue Jackets prediction
The Los Angeles Kings might just be the best team in the NHL. Not only is their record good, but they have the metrics to back it up. They rank inside the top 5 in virtually every single statistic, including CORSI%, FENWICK%, expected goal differential, and shooting percentage.
I think they can beat up on this Blue Jackets team tonight. When looking at adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal differential, a stat the Kings lead the NHL in, the Blue Jackets rank just 25th.
There's nothing I can find that points toward the Blue Jackets being able to hang in this game. I'll get aggressive and back the Kings to win by at least two goals.
Sharks vs. Islanders prediction
I have another puck line bet tonight, but this time I'm going to bet the +1.5 instead of the -1.5 and take the Sharks to keep within a goal of the Islanders.
Sure, the Sharks are the worst team in the NHL, but they might be in the middle of a mini hot streak, scoring at least five goals in each of their last two games. Now, they take on an overperforming Islanders team that ranks 29th in 5-on-5 adjust CORSI% and 22nd in expected goal differential.
I'll take a shot on the Sharks to keep this game within a goal. If you want to get more aggressive, you can back them on the moneyline, but I'm not brave enough for that.
Devils vs. Canucks
I'm back on the "fade the Canucks" train. I also thinks it's time to buy low on the Devils after getting off to a disappointing 11-10-1 record. Poor goaltending and bad shooting during 5-on-5 play has been the main causes of their issues, but I think we're going to see positive regression in both of those areas.
Meanwhile, the Canucks are the opposite, still leading the NHL in PDO, which many look at as the "luck" stat.
The Devils rank fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential per 60 minutes and it's only a matter of time before they start racking up wins. I'll back them as small underdogs in Vancouver tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
