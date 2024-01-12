Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Tonight (Take the UNDER in Flyers vs. Wild)
The good news is that I've officially hit rock bottom with my NHL bets. There is no possible way to go but up. Last night I went 0-4 with my picks but three of those four losses came in OT and the fourth lost because of a tying goal with 29 seconds left.
It doesn't get unluckier than that.
Which means it's time to get hot. We've fought through the worst of the worst, let's get to winning some bets.
It's a short slate tonight with only two games, but I have a bet locked in for each of them.
Best NHL Bets Tonight
- Flyers vs. Wild UNDER 6 (-115)
- Stars -175 vs. Predators
Flyers vs. Wild prediction
The Wild are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. Heading into tonight's game, they're second in the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against per 60 minutes at 2.12. There have also only been a combined 5.26 goals scored per 60 minutes of play over their last 25 games.
Tonight, they host a Flyers team that has run ice-cold with their shooting lately, scoring on just 7.51% of their shots over their last 25 games, the second-worst mark in the league over that stretch.
I'm going to take the UNDER in this interconference matchup tonight.
Predators vs. Stars prediction
It's time to invest in the Dallas Stars, who seem to be getting hot in the second half of the season.
Over their last 25 games, the Stars are fifth in the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal percentage whereas the Predators come in at 15th in that same time frame.
The Stars also enter this game sporting one of the best penalty kills in the NHL, with a PK% of 85.16%. It's a hefty price to pay to back them tonight, but I think it's the right bet to place.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
