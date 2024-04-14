Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Hurricanes will blow out Blackhawks)
We're in the final few days of the NHL regular season which means we only have a few more opportunities to bet on games involving some of the lower-ranked teams in the league.
We're going to do exactly that in al three of my best bets today's slate, including betting on the Hurricanes to completely trounce the Blackhawks in Chicago.
If you want to tail these plays, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Kraken +112 vs. Blues
- Hurricanes -1.5 (-134) vs, Blackhawks
- Coyotes +120 vs. Flames
Kraken vs. Blues prediction
We only have two more opportunities to fade the overrated St. Louis Blues this season so that's exactly what we're going to do here by taking the Seattle Kraken as road underdogs. The Blues are 30th in CORSI% and 28th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games, ranking well below the Kraken in both those areas.
Seattle's shooting and goaltending woes let the Kraken down this season, but in a matchup with the Blues, I like their chances.
Hurricanes vs. Blackhawks prediction
This is a game between arguably the best team in the NHL and the worst team in the NHL so while a -134 price tag is tough to swallow on a puck line bet, it's well warranted in this spot.
Over the last 25 games, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage while the Blackhawks are last and second last in those two metrics.
The Hurricanes still have something left to play for. They have a path to both the Metropolitan Division title and the Presidents' Trophy if they can win their last two games and the Rangers lose to the Senators on Monday night. They'll bring their "A" game tonight to give themselves a chance to do exactly that.
Coyotes vs. Flames prediction
The Calgary Flames have thrown in the towel on their season and have one of the worst goal differentials over their last 25 games at -0.67 goals per 60 minutes of play. The Coyotes meanwhile, continue to fight with a goal differential of just -0.08 over the same time frame.
In a game between two teams who are looking to wrap up their disappointing 2023-24 campaigns, I'll take the underdog Coyotes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!