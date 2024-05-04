Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game 7 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
Full betting preview and best bet for Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins:
On Thursday night the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to snap a five game playoff losing streak on home ice beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 for the second straight game. The Maple Leafs were 0.1 seconds away from shutting out the Bruins, showing for the second straight game the Leafs have what it takes defensively to beat the Bruins.
In these past two games, the Bruins have come out and played tentatively for the first half of both games, five and six. Just last year, the Boston Bruins choked a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers. After leading this series 3-1 and now being forced to game seven, you have to think this is weighing heavily on the Bruins' players' minds.
Here is our full betting preview for game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins:
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Game 7 Odds, Puckline, Total
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in four of the last five games in this series.
- The total have gone over in four of the last six games the Maple Leafs have played on the road.
- The total has gone under in five of the last six head-to-head matchups played in Boston.
- The total has gone under in 15 of the last 15 Bruins games.
- The total has gone under in five of the last six games the Bruins have played at home.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Game 7 How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Puck Drop: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Series Record: 3-3 Tie
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Key Players To Watch
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies: Almost every Maple Leafs player has stepped up their games without Auston Matthews, but none more than Knies.
Knies scored the overtime winner for the Maple Leafs to push the series to a sixth game. Then, in game six, Knies tallied a primary assist and had two high-danger chances. He is now tied for second on the team in points this series and has the fourth most expected goals of any Maple Leaf through the first six games. He must have another big game tonight if Auston Matthews is out of the lineup again.
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak: Pastrnak stated the series by having a point in each of the first four games, but in game five and six he was blanked on the stat sheet which led some pretty harsh comments from Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery following the game six loss saying Pastrnak "need to step it up". Expect him to be all over the ice tonight.
Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
This has been an evenly matched series. Through the first six games, the expected goal battle at five-on-five is 12.22-12.19. Despite the 0.03 expected goal difference, the Maple Leafs have won the expected goal battle in four of the six games in this series.
In addition to out-chancing the Bruins in this series, the Maple Leafs have finally got the goaltending to support that since making the switch to Joseph Woll. People forget, but before Woll sprained his ankle in December, he ranked among the top 10 goalies in the NHL in goals saved above expected per 60 minutes, save percentage and high-danger save percentage. Since returning he struggled, but ankle injuries can be tough to come back from, he may finally just be getting back to 100%.
I know the Maple Leafs powerplay has been abysmal this series operating at a five percent rate, but at some point you have to think they are going to get a good bounce considering they converted on 24 percent of their powerplays this season and have 3.19 expected goals on the powerplay this series, something has to give.
With last year's game-seven chokes on home ice looming large in the Bruins's heads, give me the plus money on the Maple Leafs.
PICK: Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline (+120)
