Tour Championship Odds and Prediction ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Rory McIlroy is a force to be reckoned with as he tries to win his fourth FedEx Cup.
The conclusion of last week's Wyndham Championship meant the end of the 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season.
Now, the top 70 golfers will advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will take place across three events in three weeks, with the Tour Championship acting as the finale. Sure, the FedEx Cup doesn't have the history of the four golfer majors, but there is a TON of money on the line, with the winner receiving $18 million.
Rory McIlroy enters as the defending champ, having won his third FedEx Cup last season.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this year's edition of the FedEx Cup and then I'll predict who's going to win it all.
FedEx Cup Odds to Win
FedEx Cup Prediction
The final event is called the "Tour Championship", and it's important to know that golfers will start a certain amount of strokes under par, based on where they finish in the standings after the second playoff event.
The leader will start at 10-under par, whereas the players ranked in the 25-30 range will start at even par. Everyone else will fall somewhere in between.
Entering the playoffs, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have significant lead on the rest of the field in terms of FedEx Cup points, which is why they are the co-favorites ahead of the first playoff event. But, even with that in mind, I'm looking at the defending champ to come out on top.
McIlroy enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the best form of any golfer, finishing no worse than ninth in his last seven events. He also cranks it up on a yearly basis at this time.
Even if he doesn't catch Scheffler and Rahm in the standings before the Tour Championship, he has a very real chance of winning it. Just last season, he started six-strokes back from Scheffler at the Tour Championship, entering the event in seventh place.
That didn't stop him. He went on a charge throughout the week the culminated in him winning by a stroke over both Scheffler and Sungjae Im.
Getting him at +725 this time around is a steal. He may be on a major tournament drought, but this is when the best version of McIlroy shows up to play.
Pick: Rory McIlroy +725
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.