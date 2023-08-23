Tour Championship Power Rankings (These Great Golfers have Good Value)
This 30-man field offers plenty of betting value as this year's top golfers compete for the FedEx Cup
There’s plenty on the line this week as the 30 top golfers of this PGA Tour season meet to determine the FedEx Cup Champion, and that means you can bet on premier players with long odds!
Unlike other tournaments, players enter the Tour Championship with a stroke advantage based on their FedEx Cup points accumulated throughout the season – something heavily weighed into the odds, so keep that in mind.
For instance, FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler (+140 favorite) will open the tournament 10-under par, while someone like Jordan Spieth (+15000) will start at even par.
Knowing that, let’s dig into the odds:
Tour Championship Odds
Tour Championship Power Rankings
These aren’t necessarily the most likely golfers to win (duh, Scheffler), but these are bets that have enough value to make your sweat worthwhile!
Here are some of the best value plays this week:
Best Bet to Win
Viktor Hovland (+450)
There are plenty of reasons to like Hovland aside from the fact that he’s starting this tournament at 8-under par (second-lowest start).
Hovland has been hot ALL summer with eight top-20 finishes in his past nine events, including wins at the Memorial and the BMW Championship this past weekend.
He’s been exceptional with his approach game lately, gaining an average of 1.5 strokes on the field on those shots in his past three tournaments.
Of course, Scheffler has been even hotter, but his poor putting (losing strokes on the field in four straight events) could open the door for Hovland to make a charge.
At nearly 5-to-1 odds, Hovland is the only golfer starting within five strokes of Scheffler who I’ll back.
Don’t Count ‘Em Out
Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
If you’re looking for a player with longer than 10-to-1 odds, Cantlay could be worth a look.
Cantlay will open the Tour Championship 4-under par and his all-around play could help him close the gap quickly. The 31-year-old has a couple of top-5’s in his past five events and has gained strokes on the field in every category (off-the-tee, approach, around-the-green and putting) during that stretch.
Max Homa (+2800)
Of the players starting at 4-under, Cantlay is the safer pick here, but betting on Homa might be the better play simply for the odds.
Homa has been on a tear to finish this PGA Tour season, finishing T12 or better in each of his past four events. He’s gained MORE than 2 strokes on the field overall in each of his past three tournaments.
Worth a Sprinkle
Lucas Glover (+4000)
Is Glover going to win? Probably not. But we’re getting 40-to-1 odds on a player who’s starting only five strokes off the pace!
For context on the value here, there are FOUR players listed at 40-to-1 odds or shorter who are starting out behind Glover!
And it’s not as if Glover has no chance. The 43-year-old has won two of his past three events (FedEx St. Jude and Wyndham Championship) and has gained more than 1.5 overall strokes on the field in six of his past seven events.
Collin Morikawa (+12500)
One of the most fun aspects of betting on the Tour Championship is getting elite golfers at crazy-long odds due to the adjusted starting score.
Morikawa will start this event at 1-under par, which means he’ll have to make up nine strokes on Scheffler just to draw even.
But if you’re going to take anyone at long odds, Morikawa isn’t a bad choice. The 26-year-old had a rough spring and early summer, but has found his form lately with three T25 or better finishes in three of his past four tournaments.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.