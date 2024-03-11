Towson vs. Charleston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CAA Championship Semifinal (Take the Tigers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Towson-Charleston.
Charleston is bidding for its second Colonial Athletic Conference tournament championship and March Madness berth and needs just two more wins to do it. Charleston, which won the regular season crown, cruised past Monmouth Sunday in the quarterfinals, 83-59. Can they pull away from Towson Monday night for a return to the conference title game?
Towson has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1991. The No. 5 Tigers reeled off a pair of tournament victories over the weekend, pulling away from William & Mary (67-56) and UNC Wilmington (66-56). Can they use that momentum to upset the top-seeded Cougars?
Here’s the betting preview for the semifinal matchup with a best bet.
Towson vs. Charleston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Towson +6 (-110)
- Charleston -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Towson: +200
- Charleston: -245
Total
- 139 (Over -115/Under -105)
Towson vs. Charleston Betting Trends
- Towson is 17-14-1 ATS this season
- Charleston is 16-14-1 ATS this season
- Towson is 8-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Charleston is 13-12-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-19 in Towson games this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in Charleston games this season
Towson vs. Charleston How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 11
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Towson record: 20-13
- Charleston record: 25-7
Towson vs. Charleston Key Players to Watch
Towson
Charles Thompson: The 6-foot-7 senior forward shoots 50% from the field and averages 9.5 points per game. Thompson does most of his damage on the glass, though, pulling down 8.3 rebounds a night, which is third in the CAA. Thompson has scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games and has four double-doubles in that stretch.
Charleston
Ante Brzovic: Charleston’s scoring and rebounding leader, the 6-foot-10 forward from Croatia averages 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% from the field. Brzovic was one rebound shy of a double-double in Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Monmouth, pouring in 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and grabbing 9 board.s
Towson vs. Charleston Prediction and Pick
These two teams split a pair of regular-season matchups with each squad winning on the other’s home floor. Who pulls it out on a neutral site in our nation’s capital Monday night? If Towson’s defense can deliver, the Tigers have a great shot at an upset.
Towson is the No. 1 scoring defense in the CAA, permitting just 63.7 points per game. The Tigers are top-100 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and match up well to Charleston’s strengths while ranking No. 1 in the conference in effective field goal percentage. Charleston, the No. 50 offense in KenPom, excels from inside the arc (No. 73 in 2-point shooting) while Towson is No. 59 defending attempts from 2-point range.
Charleston is still the No. 2 three-point shooting offense in the CAA, but Towson allows just 30.8% of its points from beyond the arc, the 10th-lowest rate in the conference. Can Towson’s offense contribute? The Tigers have poor shooting metrics and are No. 307 in the nation in turnover percentage. Fortunately, this is a Charleston defense that is below-average in most metrics, ranks 11th in the CAA in scoring defense (72.8 points per game) and is No. 257 in steal percentage. In a high-stakes game, defense is the difference. The advantage in that department goes to Towson. Take the points with the Tigers.
Pick: Towson +6
