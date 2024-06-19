Travelers Championship Finishing Positions Best Bets (Who to Bet to Finish Top 10, Top 20, and Top 30)
After a dramatic finish in the U.S. Open over the weekend, the PGA Tour moves onward with another signature event on the 2024 calendar, the Travelers Championship. Played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, this event has quickly become one of the marquee events on tour.
This is the eighth and final signature event of the season, which features a limited field of 71 players, the top 50 in the FedEx Cup Playoff points race, along with the rest who qualified based on season results through the U.S. Open. There is no cut in this event. Here’s how to bet on the tournament with finishing positions.
All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Best Finishing Positions Bets for Travelers Championship
- Patrick Cantlay Top 10 (+160)
- Sahith Theegala Top 20 (-118)
- Tom Hoge Top 30 (-105)
Patrick Cantlay Top 10
It’s hard to look at Patrick Cantlay’s track record in Cromwell and not take him. His claim to fame was when he participated in this tournament as an amateur in 2011 where he carded a round of 60. As a pro, Cantlay has finished inside the top 20 in six consecutive starts and in 7 of 9 total starts at this course. In 2022, he was in the final pairing with ultimate champion Xander Schauffele.
This course is a perfect fit for Cantlay, who averages 28.09 putts per round, 15th on the PGA Tour this season. He’s coming off a T-3 in the U.S. Open, but before that was completely out of sorts with no top 20 finish dating back to April on tour. I expect him to get right here at the Travelers this week. This is a good price for his top 10 and I’m all for it.
Sahith Theegala Top 20
Sahith Theegala is quickly becoming one of the more popular players on tour and for good reason. He broke out in the 2022 season at this tournament with an incredible tournament that sadly ended with a collapse at the 18th hole on Sunday giving Xander Schauffele the title. Two years later, he’s now reached No. 14 in the world golf rankings, has five top-10 finishes and has made 14/17 cuts this season. He’s 7th on tour in total strokes gained (1.219) and has truly found his identity this year with impressive results, all at the age of 26.
I am a huge fan of this play at near even money and have been behind Theegala since he broke onto the scene. Experience at this course certainly makes a difference and I believe he will continue to grow from his error in 2022.
Tom Hoge Top 30
It’s been a very well-rounded season for Tom Hoge on the PGA Tour. He’s made 16/19 cuts and returns to this tournament for his 10th start. He has not succeeded at this course with only two finishes inside the top 40. It’s somewhat odd as Hoge excels with his iron play and that’s been his calling card. He ranks 28th in total strokes gained and 4th in approach to the green.
His Achilles heel is his lackluster average driving distance of 292.5 yards, placing him 135th on tour. TPC River Highlands is short with only 6,835 yards so I believe that Hoge has enough finesse on his approach game to contend here. Hoge’s form has been streaky after recording 4 top-20 finishes in his first 7 starts of the season. He’s due for a big week with a great opportunity at a friendlier course.
Note: Odds are subject to change.