Trey Lance Next Team Odds: Buccaneers, Vikings Make Sense as Potential Destinations
Where will Trey Lance play next?
By Peter Dewey
It may be safe to say that the Trey Lance era in San Francisco was an unmitigated failure.
The 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take Lance at No. 3 overall, yet the young quarterback was unable to beat out Sam Darnold for the No. 2 quarterback job with the team this offseason.
Now, the 49ers are expected to seek a trade for the former top pick, even though Lance appeared in just eight games, starting four, with the franchise.
After Brock Purdy, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the 49ers to the NFC title game last season, Lance had lost his starting job without truly playing poorly enough to do so. It was an unfortunate turn of events for the former No. 3 overall pick, but losing out to Darnold for the No. 2 job was the nail in the coffin for his 49ers tenure.
Lance is a dual-threat quarterback that still could have a ton of potential, but NFL teams haven’t gotten to see much of it through his first two seasons because of his lack of playing time.
For his career, Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. A team should be willing to take a shot on Lance in the trade market, especially for the right price.
Here are some hypothetical odds for Lance’s next team, including some of the most likely destinations for the former North Dakota State University star.
Trey Lance Next NFL Team Odds
These are hypothetical odds for Trey Lance’s next team from BetSided’s Peter Dewey.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +300
- Minnesota Vikings: +350
- Atlanta Falcons: +400
- The Field: +600
- New England Patriots: +1000
- Washington Commanders: +1000
- Tennessee Titans: +1300
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams rumored to have been in talks with the 49ers about Lance this offseason, although they fell apart.
Lance could make a ton of sense for Minnesota since Kirk Cousins is entering the final season of his contract, and the team has yet to make a deep playoff run with him leading the way. Cousins is fine, but the team may want to enter a new era after the 2023 season.
Trading for Lance now would give him a year to learn the offense under Cousins, and it would avoid Minnesota having to overpay Cousins in the offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback this season with Kyle Trask backing him up, a sign that they’re not a serious playoff contender.
So, why not take a shot on Lance, who likely can be had for much less draft compensation than San Francisco gave up to get him?
Lance could help transform this offense with his running ability, and he’d have multiple solid weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to lean on. The Bucs know – deep down – that Mayfield and Trask aren’t the answer.
Maybe Lance could be.
Atlanta Falcons
Is Desmond Ridder truly the answer at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons?
Time will tell, but the team is a borderline playoff team in the 2023 season, sitting at +104 to make the postseason. That likely means that the Falcons won’t have a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
So, why not grab some insurance for Ridder by adding a top pick like Lance to the quarterback room? If Ridder struggles, the Falcons have a replacement that could be the future of the franchise in house if they make a deal.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots already have one quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick may look to buy low – as he’s done before in the trade market – if Jones struggles.
The Patriots aren’t expected to be a playoff team in 2023 after making it in 2021, and Jones took a step back in his second NFL season.
If the former first-round pick doesn’t show signs that he has improved, it couldn’t hurt to light a fire under him by trading for Lance.
