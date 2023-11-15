Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Tulane's undefeated AAC record and hopes of back-to-back conference titles head to Boca Raton, Florida to face the Florida Atlantic Owls.
FAU has dealt with injuries all season and needs to win its final two games to make a bowl game in head coach Tom Herman's first season. The Owls will host the defending AAC champs in Tulane, who has struggled of late, only covering once since Week 3. Is the Green Wave being overrated in the betting market?
Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread and Total
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Tulane is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Florida Atlantic is 4-6 ATS this season
- FAU is 1-4 ATS at home this season
- Tulane has gone UNDER in eight of 10 games this season
Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Tulane Record: 9-1
- Florida Atlantic Record: 4-6
Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Michael Pratt: Returning off the AAC title game victory, Pratt has been effective despite battling injuries early in the year. The Green Wave passing game is 11th in success rate through the air this season and Pratt has completed nearly two-thirds of his passes this season with 16 passing touchdowns to four interceptions.
Florida Atlantic
Daniel Richardson: The Owls have had a suspect passing game this season, trading between Richardson and the now-injured Casey Thompson, but could breakthrough against a Tulane defense that is outside the top 90 in EPA/Pass allowed. The Owls rank top half in completion percentage nationally but are 97th in explosive pass rate.
Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction and Pick
I can't trust this Tulane team, which has been skating by against four of the worst teams in the conference in as many weeks, failing to cover each spread. While FAU has fallen short of its goals this season, the team has a sturdy defense that can keep a lid on this Tulane offense.
The Owls grade out as the 34th defense in the country according to Pro Football Focus. While the offense has struggled at times, the defense has kept the team competitive at times. Tulane's defense has question marks that haven't been exposed in terms of losses just yet, but the team has been overrated in the market all season long, evident in its poor ATS record.
Tulane is bottom 10 in EPA/Rush this season and will struggle to get margin yet again on the road against FAU. While the Owls have a pair of disheartening defeats, a shootout to UAB, and a 22-7 loss as favorites against ECU, the team was a small home underdog a month ago at home against UTSA, who I rate better than Tulane at the moment.
With a low total, I'll take the points with the home underdog with the better defense.
