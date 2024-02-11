Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 11
Tulane pulled off a massive upset against Memphis just a few weeks ago, beating them in an 81-79 thriller, and now the two teams will face-off in a rematch today.
Both teams will enter this game coming off a win against Temple but are both sitting around the middle of the AAC standings.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Tulane vs. Memphis odds, spread, and total
Tulane vs. Memphis betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Tulane's last six games
- Tulane is 2-18 straight up in its last 20 games at Memphis
- Memphis is 0-6 ATS in its last six games
- Memphis is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games
- The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Tulane vs. Memphis how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Game time: 2 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tulane record: 13-9 (4-6 in AAC)
- Memphis record: 17-6 (6-4 in AAC)
Tulane vs. Memphis key players to watch
Tulane
Kevin Cross: In their upset win against Memphis, Kevin Cross dominated from start to finish, scoring 21 points while adding on seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. If he can put up another strong performance like that against the Tigers, Tulane is going to find themselves on the precipice of another upset win.
Memphis
Jahvon Quinerly: If the Tigers want to snap out of their funk, they need to get David Jones some help. Jahvon Quinerly is the most likely candidate as he's the team's second leading scorer, putting up 13.4 points per game and 4.9 assists. If he can step up today, the Tigers will have a chance to avenge it's loss to Tulane.
Tulane vs. Memphis prediction and pick
I don't know if Tulane can pull off yet another upset against Memphis, but I'm going to bet on the Green Wave to at least cover the spread as 8.5-point underdogs.
It has to be pointed out how much Memphis has struggled at home. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage drops 4% when playing on their home court and they're now 0-7 against the spread in their last seven home games.
Tulane also deserves some major respect for ranking 21st in the country in effective field goal percentage. Those offensive numbers alone are enough for me to back Tulane getting 8.5-points on the road.
