Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for an AAC Friday night matchup between the Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers.
By Josh Yourish
The Tulane Green Wave are happy to have their quarterback, Michael Pratt back healthy. In just his second start of the year in Week 5, he led the team back from a 20-14 halftime deficit to beat UAB 35-23. Tulane is now 4-1 and 1-0 in conference coming off a bye week into a Friday night showdown with the 4-1 Memphis Tigers.
Memphis was also on bye last week. Tulane’s loss came to Ole Miss in Week 2 and Memphis fell to Missouri in Week 4. So, we have a matchup of two of the AAC’s top teams, both with losses to SEC teams. This could be one of the early highlights of Week 7, but for a wider look at the CFB landscape, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Here’s a look at the odds and betting trends for this AAC matchup.
Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis and Tulane Betting Trends
- Memphis is 1-3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 4-1 in Memphis games
- Tulane is 2-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Tulane games
Tulane vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulane Record: 4-1
- Memphis Record: 4-1
Tulane vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Michael Pratt, QB: Tulane certainly missed their quarterback early in the year and they’re happy to have him back healthy. Pratt has thrown for 668 yards and eight touchdowns with just one pick. He’s completing 75.4% of his passes and is averaging 11.8 yards per attempt. He’s also still getting it done with his legs, running for 112 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Memphis
Blake Watson, RB: Memphis is more of a passing team on offense, but Watson has been very effective on the ground. He’s run for 455 yards on 77 carries, an average of 5.9 a carry, and has six touchdowns. He’s also caught 26 passes for 233 yards and a score.
Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
The Tulane offense hasn’t been prolific this season, but it’s about the same as last season and they’ve played part of this year without Michael Pratt at quarterback. The Green Wave ranks 43rd in yards per play at 6.2 after finishing last season at 20th with 6.3 yards per play. They are 74th in total offense and 71st in passing offense, but that’s not a reason for concern.
Michael Pratt is averaging 11.8 yards per pass attempt this year. He has upped his completion percentage from 63.6% last season to 75.4% this year. Every time he drops back he averages a first down and more, and as a team, they are 12th in the country averaging 15.0 yards per completion. Memphis is allowing 5.7 yards per play which ranks 81st.
On the other side of the ball, the Tulane defense is excellent again. It ranks 24th overall, 26th in yards per play, and 10th against the run. The weakness is through the air where it ranks 81st, but a lot of that is because of the style. The Green Wave allows opponents to complete 68.9% of their passes, but they average just 10.2 yards per completion which is 16th best. The Green Wave stops the run and limits the big play, which is a good recipe.
Tulane has failed to cover big spreads in each of the last two weeks, but they’ll win this one on the road against Memphis and cover. Memphis's offense is built around Blake Watson and Tulane is well equipped to slow him down.
