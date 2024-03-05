Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Back the Bulls)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Tulane-South Florida.
Two teams heading in opposite directions tango in Tampa Bay Tuesday night as Tulane hosts South Florida.
South Florida bumped its winning streak to 14 after taking care of Charlotte on the road Saturday and the Bulls have aspirations of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. On the other hand, Tulane has dropped nine of its last 10 games and six straight.
Can South Florida cruise at Yuengling Center on Tuesday as a big favorite? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Tulane vs. South Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Tulane is 11-16 ATS this season
- South Florida is 18-6-3 ATS this season
- Tulane is 4-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- South Florida is 10-4-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-11-1 in Tulane games this season
- The OVER is 9-18 in South Florida games this season
Tulane vs. South Florida How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulane record: 13-15 (4-12 AAC)
- South Florida record: 22-5 (15-1 AAC)
Tulane vs. South Florida Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Kevin Cross: The 6-foot-8 senior forward has been a bright spot for the Green Wave this season. Cross leads Tulane in scoring (17.4 points per game, 5th in the AAC) and rebounding (7.1) and has five double-doubles under his belt. Cross has shot 20-of-32 from the field over the last three games.
South Florida
Kasean Pryor: South Florida has balanced scoring with six players averaging at least six points per game. Pryor, putting up 12.1 points per game, is the team’s leading rebounder (7.5) and has finished one rebound shy of a double-double in back-to-back games. Pryor is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, but has been lights out over the last two games, netting 11-of-13 shots.
Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction and Pick
Despite a tough season, Tulane has been great on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second in the AAC in scoring at 82.6 points per game and field goal percentage (47.7%). The problem? The Green Wave are on the road against a South Florida squad that is No. 3 defensive scoring and No. 73 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
South Florida is No. 35 in effective field goal percentage and smothers the perimeter, ranking No. 21. The Bulls are No. 2 in the AAC in defending 3-point shots, too, which matches up well against a Tulane offense that is No. 27 beyond the arc. Another advantage for South Florida is on the boards. If they can force misfires from Tulane, the Green Wave should get dominated on the glass. Tulane is No. 359 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and South Florida should limit second-chance opportunities.
Tulane has not enjoyed the same success on defense. Tulane gives up 12.7 offensive rebounds per game (worst in the AAC) and rank 13th in the league in scoring defense (80 points per game). A step up in class is bad news for the Green Wave, which are 4-8 ATS as an underdog. South Florida has been great for backers when laying points, especially at home (9-3-1 ATS as a home favorite). That continues tonight as the Bulls pull away.
Pick: South Florida -8
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.