Tulsa vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
By Reed Wallach
Tulane's pursuit of back-to-back AAC titles continues at home against Tulsa, who has dropped four straight games and is drawing dead in hopes of making a bowl game under first-year head coach Kevin Wilson.
The Green Wave may be on my fraudulent list, but this team is still projected to win this game emphatically, laying north of three touchdowns at home against a lackluster conference foe. Can the Green Wave score a cover for the first time in four games, or will the team continue to drag its feet toot the finish line of the regular season?
Here's my betting outlook for this AAC matchup on Saturday afternoon.
If you are looking to bet on this game, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook, who is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000 when they use the link below!
Tulsa vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Both teams are 3-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tulane is 1-4 ATS at home this season
- Tulane has gone UNDER in seven of nine games this season
Tulsa vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 11th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tulsa Record: 3-6
- Tulane Record: 8-1
Tulsa vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
Tulsa
Braylon Braxton: Braxton was the Week 1 starter for the Golden Hurricane before going down with an injury, paving the way for Cardell Williams to start a handful of games in a row. Braxton started last week against Charlotte but was benched in place of Williams, who got hurt in the second half, setting up Braxton to likely start once again. Braxton has been shaky all season in limited reps, completing only 19-of-42 passes for 209 yards with three interceptions and one touchdown. There's an outside chance Wilson will turn to true freshman Kirk Francis as well.
Tulane
Michael Pratt: Pratt has continued to play fine football as one of the best Group of Five signal callers. Tulane is 24th in EPA/Pass this season and Pratt is completing 67% of his passes with 15 touchdowns through the air and only three interceptions.
Tulsa vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
While I think Tulane is set to sputter towards the end of the season, this matchup sets up too well for them and I expect a blowout victory against an injured Tulsa team that is running out of options under center. The team is outside the top 100 in terms of yards per play and completion percentage while allowing 65 tackles for loss (111th in the country).
Without a reliable option at quarterback, I don't envision Tulsa can keep up against an elite Tulane defense that has tallied 57 tackles for loss this season (33rd) and allowed less than three yards per carry, the sixth-lowest mark in the country. If Tulsa is forced to take to the air, expect the Green Wave defense to make plays as the unit grades out 20th in terms of havoc on the year.
Tulane has struggled to cover for bettors this season, but this should be a great opportunity for the offense to get on track against a Tulsa defense that is 125th in yards per play allowed and has zero pass rush to speak of, 111th in the country with 12 sacks on the year.
Lay it with the Green Wave to win in blowout fashion.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!