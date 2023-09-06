Tulsa vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Michael Pennix looks like he's going to be a fixture in the Heisman Trophy conversation, can he pad his stats against Tulsa?
By Reed Wallach
Washington's passing game didn't miss a beat in the opener against Boise State, carving up the Broncos to the tune of 56-19 at home.
Now the Huskies host a rebuilding Tulsa squad that is transitioning to new head coach Kevin Wilson and will likely struggle to slow down this passing offense, evident in the five touchdown spread.
Can Washington do enough to cover the number? Here's how I see the game going.
Tulsa vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Tulsa vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Tulsa was 3-8-1 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Tulsa went OVER in seven of 12 games
- Washington went OVER in eight of 12 games last season (one push)
Tulsa vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 5 p.m. EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Tulsa Record: 1-0
- Washington Record: 1-0
Tulsa vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Tulsa
Cardell Williams: Starter Braylon Braxton suffered a sprained ankle in the opening win for the Golden Hurricane in Week 1, but Williams jumpstarted the offense in the 42-7 victory. Williams completed 13-of-14 passes in relief for 233 yards with three touchdowns. Braxton is going to be a game-time decision, and will start if healthy enough to play, but keep an eye on Williams.
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: Washington's offense was electric against Boise State as Penix passed for 450 yards with five touchdowns. The Huskies averaged over 11 yards per dropback and had an explosive play rate of 16%, a 98th percentile outcome when compared to last season and Week 1. The Heisman campaign is real here.
Tulsa vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Tulsa played fairly fast in the blowout win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but with Braxton's ankle in question and the team woefully outmatched in the secondary, this is going to be one-way traffic for Washington.
The Huskies ability to push the ball downfield with the strong-armed Penix and the duo of Romeo Odunze (seven catches, 132 yards and a touchdown), Jalen McMillian (eight catches, 95 yards and two touchdowns) is going to tear apart this Tulsa secondary. Last season, Tulsa ranked 87th in EPA/Pass and rated 119th in explosive pass defense.
Washington can name its number in this one and will likely break the 50-point threshold once again, and even when backup Dylan Morris takes over the Huskies should still be humming on offense. Don't be scared off by the high point spread, lay it with the Huskies.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
