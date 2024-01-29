Two Massive Super Bowl Futures Bets Still Alive Ahead of Big Game at Caesars Sportsbook
By Reed Wallach
The Super Bowl is finally here and we are near the end of the 2023 NFL season, which means it's time to see some big futures bets go through.
There are two notable massive Future bets on the Super Bowl winner at Caesars Sportsbook, which is on the hook for either a Chiefs win or a 49ers win in Super Bowl 58. Check out the details below on these two massive bets:
These bets were both placed during the season to differing payouts as the Chiefs one would net a massive score for the Caesars Sportsbook bettor. Kansas City has had to go on the road in back-to-back games as an underdog to return to the Super Bowl while San Francisco has been the betting favorite for much of this season, despite some adversity throughout its two-game postseason run at home.
Now, the two meet again in a rematch of Super Bowl 54, won by the Chiefs. One of these two bettors is going to be cashing out on this game, which is being lined as a near coin flip.
Here's the odds for the Super Bowl as we currently stand. Find all our betting coverage for the Big Game here!
Chiefs vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 58
