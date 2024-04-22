Two Plus Money NHL Player Props for April 22nd (Leon Draisaitl Loves the Playoffs)
Two NHL Playoff Player Props.
The NHL Playoffs kicked off over the weekend, and six of the eight series have already begun. Tonight, we will see the Los Angeles Kings in Edmonton for game one against the Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas to start the series with the Dallas Stars while we have a couple of Game 2's as well.
Across the four games tonight, I have found two plus-money player props that I have bet on, with a pair of key players set to get high usage. First, I'll break down Brady Skeji's shots on goal prop before breaking down Leon Draisaitl's SOG prop.
Keep reading to find both!
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets on a first wager of just $5! Get started below!
Best NHL Playoffs Player Props for April 22nd
- Brady Skjei Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (+110)
- Leon Draisaitl Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (+110)
Brady Skjei Over 2.5 Shots On Goal
In game one of this series, the Hurricanes won 3-1. Despite being outshot by eight, the Hurricanes dominated the shot attempts. Before game one, the Hurricanes had put up at least 34 shots in six straight head-to-head matchups.
Throughout the regular season, the Islanders allowed the fourth most shots per game and the most shots per game to defensemen.
The clear choice in this market is Brady Skjei, who plays on the Hurricanes' second pairing and second powerplay unit. Skjei line is set at 2.5 shots; he has gone over this line in four of his last five games and seven of his last ten.
In Game 1, Skjei only managed one shot, but he did have seven shot attempts. In the five matchups against the Islanders before game one, Skjei had covered this line in four of those five games and is averaging eight shot attempts per game over his last five against the Islanders, including game one of this series.
Tonight, I expect the Hurricanes to convert more of their shot attempts into shots on goal. With Skjei at plus money and consistently getting shot attempts against this team, I think it is worth a shot on the over.
Leon Draisaitl Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (+110)
Leon Draisaitl's shot on goal line is 2.5, and the price of +110 is perplexing. Let me explain.
Draisaitl has covered this line in nine of his last 10 games against the Kings. In the game he did not cover, Draisaitl still had six shot attempts. Over these last ten games against the Kings, he is averaging 7.2 shot attempts per game.
Looking back on the Oilers' playoff run last year, Draisaitl covered this line in all six games against the Kings and had three or more shots in 11 of the Oilers' 12 playoff games. When Draisitatl is engaged, he is tough to stop.