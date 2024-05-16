Tyreek Hill vs. CeeDee Lamb: Who Is Better Bet to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards in 2024?
By Reed Wallach
Last year, Tyreek Hill led the league in receiving yards, out-pacing the likes of CeeDee Lamb despite suffering a late season injury that hampered his pursuit of 2,000 yards.
This season, Hill is favored to take home the receiving yards crown for a second straight season with Lamb right behind him and Ja’Marr Chase the only other wie out inside of +1000.
Below, you’ll find every player shorter than +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook for the league leader in receiving yards
2024 NFL Regular Season Receiving Yards Leader
- Tyreek Hill: +600
- CeeDee Lamb: +700
- Ja’Marr Chase: +900
- A.J. Brown: +1000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1100
- Justin Jefferson: +1100
- Puka Nacua: +1400
- Garrett Wilson: +1600
- Drake London: +1800
- Davante Adams: +1800
- Michael Pittman Jr.: +2000
- Chris Olave: +2000
- DJ Moore: +2000
- Mike Evans: +2200
- Bandon Aiyuk: +2200
- Stefon Diggs: +2200
- Jaylen Waddle: +2500
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +2500
- Deebo Samuel: +2500
- Cooper Kupp: +2800
- D.K. Metcalf: +3000
- Calvin Ridley: +3000
- Keenan Allen: +3000
- Zay Flowers: +4000
- Marquis Brown: +4000
- George Pickens: +4000
- Travis Kelce: +4000
- Terry McLaurin: +4000
- Tank Dell: +4000
- Sam LaPorta: +4000
- Dionte Johnson: +4000
- Amari Cooper: +4000
- Jordan Addison: +4000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
CeeDee Lamb Best Bet to Out-Pace Tyreek Hill for Receiving Yards Lead
If not for an injury in Week 14 that cost him a game and limited him the rest of the season, Hill likely would’ve flirted with 2,000 yards receiving. Either way, he still out-paced Lamb for the NFL lead last season at 1,799 yards.
Lamb went on a tear down the stretch of the season as the Cowboys offense exploded around the midpoint of the season.
In the last 11 games of the season, Lamb had 139 targets (12.6 per game) and had nearly 10 yards per target. If that is extrapolated over a 17 game season, Lamb’s 122 yards per game rate would lead to 2,075 yards receiving.
I believe that the best is yet to come from the Oklahoma product in this Dallas offense where Hill may be due for a slight step back as he enters his age-30 season.
Meanwhile, Lamb had more targets than Hill last season and has shown for more than half a season he can produce, making me believe this is the full season it comes together.
There are plenty of contenders to lead the league in receiving, but Dallas’ offense is ready to further improve after last season’s adjustments and Lamb is poised to take home the receiving yard title for the first time.
