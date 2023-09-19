UAB vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
After an early scare from South Carolina, can Georgia get back to blowing teams out against UAB?
By Reed Wallach
Georgia trailed at half at home against South Carolina, but took over in the second half to skate by with a 24-14 victory.
The Bulldogs get another non conference foe in UAB on Saturday, who has struggled under first year head coach Trent Dilfer. But is there a distinct trait about this Blazers team that gives us a betting edge on Saturday in Week 4?
Here's how I'm betting UAB vs. Georgia:
UAB vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
UAB vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia hasn't covered a spread yet this season
- Georgia has gone UNDER in every game this season
- UAB is 1-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UAB is 2-1 to the OVER this season, OVER in both FBS games
UAB vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UAB Record: 1-2
- Georgia Record: 3-0
UAB vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
UAB
Jacob Zeno: UAB is passing at the 21st highest rate in the country and playing at a top 10 rate in terms of plays per minute, meaning Zeno is slinging it all over the field. The Blazers are sixth in passing success rate this season.
Georgia
Carson Beck: While it looks like Georgia is playing in neutral under a new quarterback, the team is still ranking as an elite offense, 31st in EPA/Play and particularly strong through the air despite the likes of wide receiver Ladd McConkey sidelined through three games. Beck has been efficient with the ball, completing nearly three quarters of his passes while only taking two sacks.
UAB vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
UAB playing at such a fast pace may give the team to catch Georgia out of place once or twice, but it really gives the Bulldogs more opportunities to score.
Dilfer has his team playing incredibly aggressive and the team is trending like an over machine with the increased tempo and poor defense (108th in success rate).
Of course, facing Georgia's defense is a tough ask, but with UAB's preference to pass at a high rate, the clock should be stopped on non successful plays, giving the Bulldogs opportunities to score.
Hopefully UAB's aerial attack can find pay-dirt once or twice as Dilfer has his team playing hard until the last whistle, scoring three touchdowns in the final four minutes despite trailing 41-3 at home last week, and help this game get over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
