UAB vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 4
Get ready for the UAB vs. SMU game with our comprehensive betting guide. Find out the odds, trends, and key players to watch.
UAB and SMU will face-off on Sunday in a game between two teams with very similar records. Both sit at 14-7, but UAB has a slight edge in conference play with a 6-2 record in the AAC compared to SMU at 5-3.
I'm going to break down everything you should know to bet on tonight's game, including my best bet.
UAB vs. SMU odds, spread, and total
UAB vs. SMU betting trends
- UAB is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 9-4 in UAB's last 13 games
- UAB has won seven straight games vs. SMU
- SMU is 9-3-1 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in SMU's last six games
UAB vs. SMU how to watch
- Date: Sunday, February 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UAB Record: 14-7 (6-2 in AAC)
- SMU Record: 14-7 (5-3 in AAC)
UAB vs. SMU key players to watch
UAB
Eric Gaines: Not only is the UAB guard the teams leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game, but he's also average 2.5 steals per game and has been a huge disrupter of opposing offenses. If SMU wants to win this game, the Mustangs need to find a way to deal with Gaines.
SMU
Samuell Williamson: The Mustangs' forward is a difference maker down low on both sides of the court. He's shooting 62.1% from the field, and is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 7.4 per game. SMU is in a good spot if they can get Williamson going early.
UAB vs. SMU prediction and pick
UAB has a solid offense, but I'm still shocked the total in this game is in the 150s. SMU is built like an UNDER bettors' dream. SMU ranks third in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage. Even more importantly, SMU ranks eighth in opponent Floor%, which ranks the percentage of an opponent's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.
The Mustangs also play at a relatively low pace, ranking 205th in possessions per game. Let's also note that UAB gets the majority of its points at the foul line. 24.1% of the Blazers' points come from free throws, the 14th-highest rate in the country. The Mustangs shouldn't fall for that trap since they're inside the top half of the country in opponent free throws per game.
I won't hesitate to take the UNDER in this AAC showdown.
