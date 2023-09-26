UAB vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Michael Pratt is back on the field and Tulane is looking like the class of the AAC again.
By Reed Wallach
Tulane got its starting quarterback back on the field against an FCS foe and has continued to build up its standing as the class of the AAC.
The defending conference champions look to improve to 4-1 against 1-3 UAB, who is playing at a fast tempo and putting up numbers on offense, but can't seem to get stops. Is this setting up for a showcase game for Michael Pratt, who is back from a knee injury?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
UAB vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends
- UAB is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tulane is 2-2 ATS this season
- UAB has gone OVER in all three games against FBS teams
- Tulane has gone UNDER in two of three games against FBS teams
Tulane vs. UAB How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UAB Record: 1-3
- Tulane Record: 3-1
UAB vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
UAB
Jacob Zeno: UAB is passing at the 11th highest rate in the country as junior quarterback Zeno is pumping the ball all over the field. Zeno is playing at a high level, completing 75% of his passes for 1,206 yards, but has struggled with turnovers, four interceptions through as many games.
Tulane
Michael Pratt: Pratt is back under center, combining for three touchdowns on 18-of-23 passes for 190 passing yards in his first game back since Week 1. He'll look to keep up his fine play against a UAB defense that is bottom 10 in terms of success rate this season.
UAB vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
UAB has been an over machine this season, and I think we see the team stay true to form on Saturday.
The Blazers were able to score 21 points against Georgia on the road in Week 4, allowing only one sack against the vaunted Bulldogs defense. While Tulane is a strong defensive unit, this is setting up nicely for the Blazers to hit a few chunk plays over the top against the Green Wave defense that have bolstered its stats against the likes of Southern Mississippi and Nicholls State.
With a team that is passing at such a high rate, there should be plenty of plays for the Blazers offense that is playing fast and hunting for points. New coach Trent Dilfer has been an over machine so far with UAB, I'll keep trusting him to have the offense do what's necessary.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have allowed 40 or more to every FBS team its played this season and the Tulane offense is likely better than its numbers so far now that Pratt is back. Remember, in Week 1, Pratt completed 14-of-15 passes for 294 yards with four touchdowns against a stout South Alabama defense.
This game should feature plenty of scores, going over the totoal.
