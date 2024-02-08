UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8 (Take the Tritons)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for UC San Diego-Hawaii.
UC San Diego is rolling along in the Big West and are on pace for a first-round bye in the conference tournament. The Tritons are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since becoming a Division I program in 2020.
This will be UC San Diego’s first winning season at the DI level. The Tritons are 9-2 in Big West play this season but recently had its four-game winning streak snapped after an 85-76 road loss to Long Beach State. Can they bounce back as short road underdogs Thursday night?
Hawaii started the season 8-2 but the season has turned south for the Rainbow Warriors, who have lost nine of their last 13 games. Hawaii ripped off a pair of Big West wins, but fell flat on both sides of the ball its last time out, falling to UC Irvine, 93-68.
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s Big West battle with a best bet.
UC San Diego vs. Hawaii odds, spread and total
UC San Diego vs. Hawaii betting trends
- UC San Diego is 14-9 ATS this season
- Hawaii is 7-14 ATS this season
- UC San Diego is 9-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- Hawaii is 1-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-11-1 in UC San Diego games this season
- The OVER is 10-10-1 in Hawaii games this season
UC San Diego vs. Hawaii how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 11:59 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stan Sheriff Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- UC San Diego record: 15-8 (9-2 Big West)
- Hawaii record: 12-11 (4-7 Big West)
UC San Diego vs. Hawaii key players to watch
UC San Diego
Bryce Pope: The 6-foot-3 senior guard is third in the Big West in scoring at 18.9 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Pope has found his groove from beyond the arc in recent play, knocking down four or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games. He’s averaging 24.3 points in that span.
Hawaii
Bernardo da Silva: The 6-foot-9 senior forward has been an overall stat-stuffer for the Rainbow Warriors this season. He ranks second on the team in scoring (11 points per game), first in rebounding (6.8) while shooting 61.5% from the field. He went for 19 points and 8 rebounds in Saturday’s 25-point loss to UC Irvine.
UC San Diego vs. Hawaii prediction and pick
This seems like deja vu. After UC San Diego’s first conference loss (76-65 to UC Irvine Jan. 18), the Tritons bounced back when it hosted Hawaii two days later. UC San Diego got 21 points from Pope, shot 45.1% from the field and forced 20 Hawaii turnovers in a 67-61 victory.
It’s not hard to picture history repeating itself Thursday night. UC San Diego is third in the Big West in scoring (77 points per game), field goal percentage (46%) and second in 3-point shooting (36.8%).
The Tritons have the No. 75 overall offense in KenPom with top-100 ranks in effective field goal percentage (No. 88), free-throw shooting (No. 69) and 3-point shooting (No. 85).
More importantly, UC San Diego gets quality looks at the hoop and doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers, ranking No. 26 in turnover percentage and No. 2 in steal percentage. Hawaii’s defense is respectable at No. 165 overall, but that’s come against the 289th-hardest schedule of opposing offenses.
Like the first meeting between these two teams, turnovers could be the difference. Hawaii is No. 260 in the nation in turnover percentage and are No. 299 in shooting from beyond the arc.
Hawaii has not been good for backers as an underdog, going just 1-7 ATS while UC San Diego has thrived in the favorite role, going 9-2 ATS. Take the Tritons to get the win on Thursday.
