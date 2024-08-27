UCF vs. New Hampshire Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The UCF Knights begin their season at the Bounce House against an FCS foe, the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Knights come in as big favorites in a matchup that will be defined by how much they win by, rather than if they will win the game.
Transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson headlines the UCF offense as they will try to put up a ton of points in a hurry to put the game away early. Jefferson has started 39 games in his career and comes in with one year of eligibility left.
On the other hand, New Hampshire lost their tenured quarterback, Max Brosmer, to Minnesota, as well as their running back, Dylan Laube, to the NFL. Brosmer passed for 8,713 yards and 70 touchdowns during his time with the Wildcats and Laube was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. New Hampshire will look to lean on their veterans as they try to help their new signal caller, Seth Morgan, ease into the starting role.
UCF vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- UCF: -41.5 (-110)
- New Hampshire: +41.5 (-110)
Total: 63.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UCF vs New Hampshire Trends
- In 12 seasons as a head coach, Gus Malzahn has an 11-1 record in the opening game of the year. He’s 3-0 as the head coach of the Knights and has won his last eight season openers dating back to his time at Auburn.
- In the last three seasons, UCF has outscored their opponents 148-47 in season openers.
- UCF rushed for 200-plus yards in nine of its 13 games last season. In the opener against Kent State they logged 389 rushing yards.
UCF vs. New Hampshire How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Game Time: 7:00 P.M. EST
- Venue: FBC Mortgage
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- UCF Record: 0-0
- New Hampshire Record: 0-0
UCF vs. New Hampshire Key Players to Watch
UCF Knights
RJ Harvey: The redshirt senior goes into his final campaign looking to cement himself into UCF football history. Harvey is on both the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award preseason watchlists and could be a candidate for a Senior Bowl invite when the time rolls around. For this upcoming season, Harvey will lead the charge for a Knights offense which was ranked fourth nationally in rushing averaging about 228 yards per game on the ground last season.
New Hampshire Wildcats
Logan Tomlinson: In the midst of losing so much talent on offense, Tomlinson is the Wildcats best returning player. Last year, Tomlinson was second on the team in receiving yards with 42 receptions, 616 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This year he will enter the season without his All-American quarterback while still attempting to increase his production. In the game against Central Michigan last season, Tomlinson logged three receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown.
UCF vs. New Hampshire Prediction and Pick
New Hampshire took Central Michigan to overtime last season so we have seen the Wildcats be competitive against FBS-level talent. But their losses to the NFL and the transfer portal hurts their case and is why the spread is just over 40 points. UCF also has shown that they can take care of business against their opponents in season openers. The Knights are currently on an eight-game win streak in season openers.
As I mentioned earlier, it should not be whether UCF comes out on top but rather will they be able to cover the 40-point spread? I think they will be able to cover but they will need to put together a complete game.
In their out-of-conference schedule last season, UCF outscored their opponents 122-36 and none of the games were against particularly inspiring competition. With the Knights not having a history of playing down to competition and New Hampshire losing so much production, UCF should be able to pour it on their FCS opponent on Thursday.
Pick: UCF covers 41.5-point spread in WIN and OVER 63.5 total points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.