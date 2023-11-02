UCLA vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Are the Bruins on upset alert against the Wildcats?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 19-ranked UCLA Bruins will look to win their third straight game on Saturday night vs. the Arizona Wildcats. The Bruins shouldn’t take the Wildcats lightly, as they have taken down two straight Top 25 teams in consecutive weeks (Oregon State and Washington State).
Arizona is playing its fifth consecutive game against a ranked opponent and needs one more victory to become bowl-eligible. Meanwhile, UCLA is coming off a dominating 28-16 win over Colorado last week, where they sacked Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders seven times and forced four turnovers.
Can Chip Kelly and the Bruins slow down the upset-minded Wildcats? Or will Noah Fifita and Arizona make history on Saturday?
Here are the odds and our best bet for UCLA vs. Arizona:
UCLA vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- UCLA is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 4-1 in UCLA’s last five games
- Arizona is 4-0 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona’s last six home games
UCLA vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- UCLA Record: 6-2
- Arizona Record: 5-3
UCLA vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Carson Steele: The Bruins need Steele to run the ball effectively on Saturday night, especially if they don’t want to follow in the same footsteps as Oregon State and Washington State. The Wildcats’ run defense has been outstanding this season, only allowing 100.9 yards per game (fourth-best in the Pac-12) and 3.2 yards per carry.
The former Ball State transfer has played well against Pac-12 teams this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns. Steele had 75 yards on 11 carries and a receiving TD in last week’s win over Colorado.
Arizona
Noah Fifita: The freshman QB has lit a spark under the Wildcats and is one of the reasons why they have a chance to become bowl-eligible. Fifita is completing 75.8% of his passes for 1,221 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The 5-foot-11 QB has been starting for Arizona since Sept. 23 when Jayden de Laura suffered an ankle injury.
Fifita has a tough challenge ahead of him on Saturday night, as the Bruins’ defense only allows 15 points and averages 3.88 sacks per game. If the Wildcats can keep him clean in the pocket, they will give themselves a chance to win.
UCLA vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
The last time we saw the Wildcats as three-point home underdogs, they won outright over Oregon State last week. Arizona is in the same spot this week against UCLA, but I don’t think they can do it again. Even though UCLA’s offense isn’t overly spectacular, they have a quality defense that can make a good QB look average.
I think we’ll see a defensive battle breakout in Tucson, AZ, as the Wildcats’ defense is good against the run and only allowing 21 points per game (fifth-best in the Pac-12) this season. Therefore, I’ll take the UNDER.
